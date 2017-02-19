Unusually Warm Weather Affecting Triad Farmers

GREENSBORO, NC -- The warm weather is nice but unusual for February. Local farmers say the temperatures could trick strawberries and other spring and summer crops from popping up earlier this year.

Peak strawberry season is in May in North Carolina but plants go by what they feel outside not what month it is. Early crops could mean we get to enjoy summer staples sooner but a late frost could kill what crops do come early this year.

At Rudd Farm in Greensboro they're already seeing blooms on strawberry plants, even ripe berries. That's a first for the fourth-generation farm, they've never had a berry in February and they say the season could be close to four weeks earlier than normal.





Even in their climate-controlled greenhouse, Rudd Farm's tomato plants are already baring large fruit. They say they've grown at least a foot in the past few days.





The early season could be a good thing if the temperatures stay consistent and we don't have another cold snap. But Rudd says if the plants grow and fruit becomes ripe a drastic change in weather could kill their crops. The Rudd farmers are ready to protect their plants should that happen but it takes a lot of work and isn't ideal.

Rudd grows almost every spring and summer vegetable you can think of but their most popular crop is the strawberry. Once the fruit is ready to harvest they open up their fields to people wanting to pick their own berries. This year, they say, that could be soon. Rudd says they'll just have to wait and see.





