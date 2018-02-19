Use This Trick to Score the Most President's Day Deals

CLEVELAND, OH - President's Day is what I consider to be a make-it or break-it day of deals. It's not on par with Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Prime Day and without the right knowledge, it can fall short to Labor Day or July 4th. It can also be a big success with regards to saving money.



President's Day is crucial for retailers because that long weekend for some means an extra day to shop and tremendous opportunities for e-merchants to inundate you with email.



What are the best deals on President's Day? In the almost almost two decades that I've been hunting down deals, I have a little trick. Your best deals and shopping categories all begin with the letter "C."



Click the play button to see which categories bring the best bang for your bung and check out my full list below.



Comforters and Clothing:



You'll find most major clothing deals offer up to 40 percent off. The top bedding deal is an incredibly well-rated comforter:



77 percent Off Presidents' Day Comforters + Free Delivery

Was: $129.99

Now: $29.99



Cuisinart:



We saw the first of these deals drop two weeks ago and the best knife set you can buy is back at its President's Day pricing:



$90 Off Top-Rated 15 Piece Cuisinart Knife Set + Free Delivery

Was: $149.99

Now: $59.99



Cruises and Cars:



The cruise incentives and promotions that are online and available from your favorite travel agent have all launched for President's Day. Expedia, Hotwire and many other travel sites are now fully stocked. If you are looking for a used or new vehicle, local promotions are fantastic.



Ceramic Heaters:



This President's Day sale kicked off three days ago and has almost sold out. If you are searching for the most quiet and efficient way to heat your home, this is a best-seller.



$60 Off Ceramic Bionaire Silent Console Heaters + Free Delivery

Was: $129.99

Now: $69.99



Cosmetics & Computers:



While laptops are not a great purchase, desktop purchases are decent (if you can't hold off until graduation season). The Dell Store has some solid sales and on the cosmetic and beauty front, there are great deals all over the country.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

