Valentine Flowers 101: Buying Late, Cutting Costs, Making Them Last

GREENSBORO, NC -- Flowers are blooming and the floral business is booming, because Cupid is shooting his arrow on yet another Valentine's Day.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend a record $2 billion on Valentine's Day flowers this year, and Triad-area florists are bracing for the last-minute rush.

The Good Morning Show's Meghann Mollerus stopped by longstanding Triad flower shop, Plants & Answers, on Valentine's Day morning. Owner Clark Goodin, who is also the president of the Greensboro Triad Florists Association, said Valentine's Day is his busiest day of the year (more so than Mother's Day). In 34 years of running the business, he has learned consumers can get their money's worth (and please their sweeties) if they know a few simple tips:

Day-Of Buying

Typically too late for delivery orders

Best option is to walk into the store and purchase a pre-made arrangement or stems

Choose a pre-made plant

Cutting Costs

Select less-expensive flower: alternatives to the rose are tulips, lilies, plants, carnations

Choose shorter stems (40 centimeters vs. 60)

Pick up order (saves delivery cost)

Buy loose stems (priced per stem - $4-5 per rose)

Use own vase (or mug or mason jar)

Flower Color Meanings

Red symbolizes love, romance and respect

Pink symbolizes gentility, femininity and elegance

White symbolizes purity and innocence (can also be used for mourning)

Yellow symbolizes gladness, friendship and affection (great for new relationships, colleagues, other family members)

Purple symbolizes enchantment and desire

Making Flowers Last

Do the 'touch test' (if head of rose is firm, it's fresh; if squishy, it's not)

Flower food (has preservative, sugars and antibacterial)

Change water completely every day (then add more flower food)

Cut quarter inch off stems each day

Splash water with Chlorox and Sprite (Spite adds sugar, and Chlorox keeps sugar bacteria at bay)

Use Floralite Crystal Clear and Hawaiian Floral Mist (usually only florists use these products)

