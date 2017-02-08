Valentine's Day Treats to Avoid for Your Pets

Dr. Kelley Gebhardt from Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic stopped by the Good Morning Show to show you treats to avoid on Valentine's Day for you pet. Here are her tips:

Chocolate: by now, most pet parents have heard chocolate is toxic to dogs. The darker the chocolate, the less chocolate needs to be ingested to reach a toxic dose.

Sugar-free candy and gum: many sugar-free candy, gum and baked products contain xylitol, which is a sugar substitute that is highly toxic to dogs.

Gift wrappings: after the gifts are opened, be sure to discard the ribbons, bows, tape, cellophane and balloons.

Alcohol: never share alcohol with pets, even a small amount is poisonous. Make sure all bottles, cans, and glasses are kept out of pets' reach.

Flowers: Some flowers are toxic to animals. Lilies are very toxic to cats and cause kidney failure. Tulips can cause stomach irritation, vomiting, and diarrhea. Other popular spring plants can cause oral and gastrointestinal irritation. Be sure to buy roses that have had their thorns cut off. It is best to keep all flowers out of reach of your pets.

Candles: never leave candles unattended. They can be easily knocked over, causing not only harm to your pet, but damage to your house.

Safe and fun ways to include your four-legged family member on Valentine’s Day:

Pets appreciate time and love more than anything! An extra walk, extra cuddle or play time costs nothing and is the best! The extra exercise and snuggle time is a healthy, happy choice for you as well.

A new red and pink collar with matching leash

Distract pets with heart-shaped chews, a new treat recipe, or new toys

A fresh groom with pretty ribbons

If your pet has enough toys and treats, consider giving toys, bedding, food, or a donation to an animal shelter or rescue group in your pet’s name.

If you have more questions, contact Dr. Gebhardt here.

Copyright 2017 WFMY