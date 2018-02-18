VERIFY: Can Drawing A Picture Of Food Stop The Craving?

HelloKids.com

VERIFY QUESTION

Cravings! We all get them, usually for foods we know we shouldn't eat. So, what if there were a way to stave off those cravings -- a way that didn't involve dieting?

Good Morning Show production assistant Lauren Price said she heard on the radio that if you're craving a food, you should draw a picture of it, and your craving will go away.

Does drawing your cravings make the cravings subside?

VERIFY SOURCE

To VERIFY whether there is really a correlation between drawing and reducing cravings, we reached out to Novant Health psychologist Michelle Constantino.

VERIFY PROCESS

Dr. Constantino explained drawing food is not considered a standard therapy intervention, but it could work for some people because it desensitizes them to food.

"For example, if a particular food is all you can think about, exposing yourself to the food by drawing it and focusing on the image could make the actual food less impactful. It just becomes a picture, rather than a craving."

VERIFY CONCLUSION

So, we verified this theory is partially true. It can work, but it isn't guaranteed.

