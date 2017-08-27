VERIFY: Why Do Women Lose Hair After Birth?

VERIFY QUESTION

We continue the 'baby or bust' series this week with a question posed by Good Morning Show co-anchor and expectant mother Tracey McCain.

She wondered, "I am experiencing amazing hair right now, but I remember after having my son Josiah my hair came out -- a lot of it. I don't want it to happen again, so I'd like you to verify this for me. What's the link between hair loss and pregnancy, and does it happen every time?"

First, we must verify how everyone -- pregnant or not -- grows and loses hair. Right now, 90% of your hair is growing while the other 10% is resting. Every two to three months, the resting hair falls out, and new hair grows in its place. This process is considered 'normal hair loss.'

For pregnant women, there's something called telogen effluvium. It affects 40- to 50% of women and is defined as excessive hair shedding that happens one to five months after the baby is born.

While you're pregnant, your hair should be fuller than normal (like Tracey said, hers is voluminous right now). If you're losing a lot of hair during pregnancy, it could indicate a vitamin deficiency or hormone imbalance.

So, what can you do to try to prevent excessive hair loss after birth? Experts recommend avoiding tight hair rollers and pig tails, using shampoos with biotin and silica and putting your blow dryer on the cool setting.

We can verify there is a link between post-pregnancy and excessive hair loss, and women can experience it every time they give birth. But, you can take action to help prevent it.

