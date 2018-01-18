VERIFY: Why Is Some Snow Dry & Powdery Vs. Wet & Sticky?

Share your pictures with WFMY News 2!

Have you ever wondered why some snow feels dry and powdery and other snow feels wet and sticky? The dry, powdery kind is a ski-lover's dream, but it's not so great for snowball fights. The wet, sticky snow is great for snowmen and sledding but can cause power outages due to its weight.

To VERIFY, we consulted Good Morning Show meteorologist Eric Chilton.

"It has to do with the water content of the snow," Eric said.

Generally, in the South, we have higher moisture and temperatures that aren't typically bone-chilling cold. Those factors usually produce wet, sticky snow.

In the North and out west in the Rockys, there is colder air and less moisture content, which causes the snow to be lighter, fluffier and more powdery.

The eight-inch snow the Triad experienced Wednesday was unique, in that it was a moderately wet snow. It clumped together and made for good sledding, yet it wasn't heavy enough to cause widespread power outages.

The texture of snow depends on the moisture in the air and temperature in the atmosphere.

Colder air with less moisture = dry, powdery snow.

Warmer air with more moisture = wet, sticky snow.

