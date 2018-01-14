Volunteer Center of Greensboro Holds Annual MLK Day Of Service Event

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a civil rights leader who preached about justice, love, and peace for all.

He inspired millions of men and women, young and old, around the world.

The MLK Day of Service is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service: a "day on, not a day off."

It takes place each year on the third Monday in January as a way to transform Dr. King's teachings into community action.

People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to celebrate Dr. King's legacy through service and community projects.

Organizations across the nation are offering volunteer opportunities that strengthen communities, empower individuals, and create solutions.

Volunteer Center of Greensboro, a non-profit organization, is hosting its annual MLK Day of Service.

It's designed to bring people together to complete service projects benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

Participants will also get the chance to learn about the many ways to serve throughout the year.

The event includes on-site service projects, a Nonprofit Fair, a Career Fair, scavenger hunt with raffle prizes, Community Art projects, and performances from Guilford County school students.

Last year, about 3,000 people participated.

The MLK Day of Service event will be held on Monday at Four Seasons Town Centre from 10am-1pm.

If you participate, don't forget to bring canned food for the MLK Day of Service Food Drive.

For more MLK Day volunteer opportunities, click here.

