Vote Now For Firefighter & Teacher To Win Dream Wedding

GREENSBORO, NC -- You can help a Triad couple win a dream wedding! Greensboro firefighter Eric Estep surprised his now-fiancee Jessica Smith by proposing during a fire drill! He even got some of her students involved!

Now, they want you to be part of their wedding process! Estep and Smith joined Lauren Melvin on the Good Morning Show to talk about the contest! They're one of three finalist couples, the only ones from the Triad, competing to win a $30,000 wedding experience at Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale. The experience even includes the honeymoon.

The couple shared some of what they love about one another in their contest entry. Take a look at what they said: "Well, we have been tested as individuals and as a couple. Without hesitation, we FIGHT for each other. We have stepped up to be a rock for one another and to take care of each other’s families in times of need.

Whether it’s flashbacks of my mom surviving a near-deadly motorcycle wreck (hit by a drunk driver and I was one of the first on scene to treat her). Or, my mom receiving 3rd degree burns on her face, chest and arms during a kitchen fire, there’s Jess, my rock. When Jessica’s closest friend (whom she considers her sister) was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer recently, Jessica took off of work (made me a week’s worth of meals), flew to New Hampshire and took care of her friend’s new born baby and accompanied her to her first several chemo treatments. That’s the type of woman Jessica is."

The couple also does something a little unique, in that instead of saying "I love you," they say "Thank you". They say it instead because they are thankful for each other and thankful for the effort that they both put in to make the other happy.

You can help make their dreams come true! You can vote as many times as you want by clicking here. Voting ends at noon on February 13th, 2017.

