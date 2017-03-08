Want To Start A Business In The Triad? Get Help!

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you or someone you know wants to start a business, pay close attention! There are a couple ways you can get the help you need for free!

Chisa Pennix Brown, CEO of Lady Bizness joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show with details!

Pennix Brown is the Chapter Marketing Chair for the Greensboro Chapter of SCORE. SCORE is a free resource for 1-on-1 business coaching for those that want to start or grow their businesses. The mentors have already been successful in various areas of business and donate their time to help others. All of SCORE's services are free to help people start or expand their businesses and are fully funded by the Small Business Administration.

Normally, the kind of service SCORE provides could cost hundreds of dollars per hour, but their help is free! But they're also looking for more business owners who want to provide their expertise. The chapter is looking for more people who would like to become mentors and to increase the number of people they help. They are seeking professionals who are retired business owners to join the chapter to help mentor new business owners.

There's also an event coming up that focuses on Women business owners, as part of Women's History Month. It's the Greensboro Community Development Fund's upcoming networking event. The goal is get women-owned businesses out there and let them know that there are loans available in the Triad! People can come out and learn about the convergence of For-Profit and Nonprofits in NC and meet some of the movers and shakers in the Triad! The goal of the Access Networking Series is to provide tangible learning, connections, and economic development to new and existing businesses in the Piedmont Triad area.

The event is Monday, March 13th from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the Holiday Inn on Burnt Poplar Road. The address is: 6426 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. You can register by clicking here.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

The Good Morning Show

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

© 2017 WFMY-TV