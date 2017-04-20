Watch The Best Drum Lines In The State & Support Triad Students

T.W. Andrews High School Drum Line Competition

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Precision, loud percussion; you can experience it all this Friday night at the T.W. Andrews 2nd Annual Red Smoove Classic Exhibition.

It's a competition and showcase of some of the best drum lines in North Carolina. You can see big names in percussion like NC A&T Cold Steel and NCCU DOA.

T.W. Andrews Marching Percussion Director Cyril Jefferson says the entire show is incredibly entertaining and whole lot of fun.

"You can expect entertainment in the areas of percussion, auxiliary groups coming at the collegiate and high school level, some community groups will be there, so not only will it be family friendly; it will be very inclusive and interactive," said Jefferson.

"It's a great way to spend a Friday night. We're not going to be in there long. We're going to get in and get out and I don't think it's something folks should miss."

The best part is that all the money raised from ticket sales benefit the school's marching band and music arts programs.

"All proceeds end up going back into the program to help with travel, instrument repair, uniforms and making sure they're in stock as we prepare for another successful fall season starting in August 2017," explained Jefferson.

Bass Drum section leader Khaleigha Holdip says your generosity will go a long way.

"It helps send us places and get us things like instruments and food and water while we're traveling to different events. It helps a lot," said the high school senior.

Khaleigha says they've put a lot of hard work into the showcase so come out and have some fun.

"It's very long hours and we're always taught excellence and being great at everything that you do so it just pushes us a little bit more."

The T.W. Andrews Red Raider Marching Band will be hosting the 2nd Annual "Red Smoove Classic" on Friday, April 21, 2017 at 7 p.m.

The drum line competition, auxiliary showcase, and collegiate exhibition, will feature performing groups coming from all over North Carolina and surrounding states. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Head to the T.W. Andrews High School auditorium located at 1920 McGuinn Drive in High Point this Friday to support these students.

