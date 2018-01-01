Water Main Break Closes Section Of South Elm Eugene Street In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro police closed a section of South Elm Eugene Street due to a water main break on Monday.

Police closed all Southbound lanes between Higgins Street and Concord Street.

The water main break happened around one o'clock in the morning.

Crews used heavy machinery to dig up the road and find the damaged pipe.

Workers were also forced to shut off the water in the area.

After hours in the bitter cold, crews found and repaired the hole in the pipe.

Still no word on what caused the water main break.

The cold temps, however, could be to blame.

Workers had to put salt on a section of the road because the water quickly turned into ice.

Crews are now working to patch up the huge hole in the street.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the detours and avoid the area until the work is complete.

