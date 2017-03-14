Ways To Deal With Obnoxious Fans

Fan / Sport Player on red uniform celebrating on white background (Photo: Thinkstock)

How You Can Support Your Team Without Being Obnoxious

The NCAA is underway. You can find over zealous fans everywhere - in the grocery store, at restaurants and at work.

So how can you support your team while tempering your enthusiasm?

Remember that consideration goes a long way. Take into account the people around you when you’re watching the game or talking about the games. Wear your gear, show your pride and zip your lips. It’s really that simple.

And yes, I know that sports fans aren't known for being quiet. So get rowdy with like-minded people. Be sure that you take as good as you get. Watch their body language cues of when they’ve had enough of your excitement – facial expressions, muscle tensions, body posturing.

If your team wins then handle the win graciously. Remember it's all about controlling your emotions. Your emotions can exacerbate your behavior. Strong emotions equal strong behavior. So if your team wins, gloat privately. Watch what you say – the attitude – in your face moments that can cause problems. Avoid rubbing someone’s nose in the loss.





How Can You Talk To A Co-worker Who May Be Obnoxious With Their Fan Support

The NCAA tournament is underway. And basketball fans let loose not only when watching the games in sports bars, but also at work. And tensions can flare. So how do you handle obnoxious fans?

First, you have to realize that you can’t control anyone else. You can only control your response. You’ll save yourself a lot of grief if you prepare to hear jibs and jabs about the tournament and teams you don’t like. Usually, sports fanatics are excited about their teams and the tournament. Try not to take it personally and acknowledge their excitement/what they’re feeling.

The goal is to keep the peace. Witty comebacks might make you feel good, but probably won’t solve the problem. If you want to say something to get them to cool it then you’re better off to stick to the facts or stats. Ignore the noise. Change the subject. Walk away.

If their team loses, you might want to rub their nose in the loss. Be the bigger person and leave it alone. Look at it this way, if you take the fun out of messing with you then they'll leave you alone.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

