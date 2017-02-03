Ways To Keep Your Heart Healthy For Heart Health Month

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. It's also one of the most preventable. February is Heart Health Month and a great reminder to focus on your heart.

Cardologists and cardiac surgeons at Novant Health spoke to WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner about a variety of topics from how to prevent heart disease to knowing your risk.

Living a healthy lifestyle, exercising and eating well can keep your heart in tip-top shape. It's also recommended that you see a primary care doctor every year for a check-up. There are some risk factor you can't control like your family history or gender but you can prevent heart disease by not smoking, reducing stress and controlling your blood pressure.

Dr. Raymond Lee operates on people with heart failure. He said it's an issue he's treating more often now.

Dr. Karen Smith focused on women's heart health. She said knowing the symptoms and how to prevent them could save your life. Women's symptoms could look different than men's. Jaw pain, nausea, tingling in the arms or legs, shortness of breath, light-headedness and chest discomfort could be signs of heart problems.

Dr. Michael Drucker deals with the rhythm of the heart and demonstrated how a new device can prevent blood clots from entering and leaving the heart.

Copyright 2017 WFMY