Week-long Kwanzaa Celebration Kicks Off In Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Heri Za Kwanzaa! That means Happy Kwanzaa! Today as you light the first candle, there's even more reason to celebrate. Kwanzaa turns 50-years-old.
Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, community and culture. It's observed in many African American homes from December 26 to January 1 as a celebration of their cultural heritage and traditional values.
One of the key ways Kwanzaa is celebrated is with candle lighting.
"The black candle represents the first principle Umoja (unity) and is placed in the center of the kinara. The red candles represent the principles of Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujamaa (cooperative economics) and Kuumba (creativity) and are placed to the left of the black candle," explained Tonya Poole with the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective.
The Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective has planned a lineup of inspiring, family-friendly and culturally-rich events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa. On each of the seven evenings, there will be the customary libation and candle-lighting ceremony, storytelling, drumming and dancing along with opportunities for community building and sharing, an African Marketplace, face painting, delicious food tasting, and much more!
You can celebrate the seven days of Kwanzaa at the following locations and times this week.
December 26 - Umoja (Unity)
5 - 8 p.m. - Khalif Event Center, 2000 E Wendover Ave., Greensboro
6 p.m. - Enterprise Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem
