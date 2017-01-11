What 2 Click: 1-11-2017

WFMYNews2

Ordering a pizza to be delivered is something a lot of us use as a bail out to cooking for the family and sometimes we order from wherever we are...home...work...wherever.

But this pizza delivery guy went above and beyond.

Numerous truckers were stranded along I-70 in Colorado while some road work was being completed recently and naturally...they got hungry. So they decided to order a pizza and this guy delivered on the promise...right to the highway.

Someone recognized the pizza delivery man as a guy from Chicago Pizza in Vail -- his name is Marc Keleske, and he actually owns the pizza place!

And this one comes from the winter weather files....A good snowstorm gets folks in the south very excited and while we got our fair share of snow this weekend people to the south of us didn't see as much.



For some Charlotte residents that was disappointing. So watch this guys viral post posing as a newscaster building up the storm that wasn't.

