What 2 Click: 3-22-17

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently the top trend on Facebook, and no, it's not because of his music.

He is trending because the Internet is convinced a 2-year-old toddler looks exactly like him.

Take a look at 2-year-old Isla Walton.

Her aunt, Stacey Walton, posted this pic on Facebook saying that people often stop to comment on her likeness to Ed Sheeran.

She told Sun Online that "Everyone comments saying how she's a mini Ed, and I call her baby Sheeran, She loves his music, tries to sing along to the words and has a dance."

AND do you have what it takes to be a Topcat for The Carolina Panthers?

Well now's your chance to find out. Topcat Cali and Topcat Chandalae joined us on The Good Morning Show this morning to talk about auditions and what it takes to be a Topcat!

If you want more information go to http://www.panthers.com/topcats/auditions.html

