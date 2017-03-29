What 2 Click 3-29-2017

The nation fell in love recently with the newborns named Romeo and Juliet.
The two were born two weeks ago in South Carolina and someday, Romeo and Juliet will hear the story of the amazing coincidence that put them in the headlines as newborns.
Neither of the parents knew each other but Romeo Hernandez was born on March 19 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Eighteen hours later, Juliet Shifflett made her grand entrance in the room next door.
By the time the couples left the hospital with their babies, they had become fast friends. They contacted Clayshulte and asked if she could do another photoshoot -- this time with a Shakespeare-theme.
The photographer had already been thinking along the same lines and was thrilled when the parents reached out. http://www.wfmynews2.com/features/sc-newborns-romeo-and-juliet-star-in-magical-photoshoot/426247667
