What 2 Click 3-29-2017

WFMYNews2

The nation fell in love recently with the newborns named Romeo and Juliet.

The two were born two weeks ago in South Carolina and someday, Romeo and Juliet will hear the story of the amazing coincidence that put them in the headlines as newborns.



Neither of the parents knew each other but Romeo Hernandez was born on March 19 at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

Eighteen hours later, Juliet Shifflett made her grand entrance in the room next door.

By the time the couples left the hospital with their babies, they had become fast friends. They contacted Clayshulte and asked if she could do another photoshoot -- this time with a Shakespeare-theme.

The photographer had already been thinking along the same lines and was thrilled when the parents reached out. http://www.wfmynews2.com/features/sc-newborns-romeo-and-juliet-star-in-magical-photoshoot/426247667

Two story homes....pretty common here in central North Carolina...occassionally you might see a three story townhome but what about this...

Billed as the world's tallest single-family house, "Falcon Nest" soars near Prescott's Thumb Butte at 124-feet tall.

Designed by Phoenix architect Sukumar Pal and built in 1994, the 6,200 square foot, 10-story home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, solar technology, alternative heating and cooling sources, glass ceilings, and Arizona views that stretch for miles.

According to the listing, the home affords views for over 120 miles to the San Francisco region.

And it could be yours for the bargain price of $1.5 million, an actual drop from the home's $2.8 million price tag in 2015. http://www.wfmynews2.com/news/weird/worlds-tallest-house-for-sale-in-arizona/426333788

Copyright 2017 WFMY