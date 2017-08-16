What 2 Click: 8/16/2017

WFMYNews2

There is a roadside attraction in rural Georgia that's gaining the attention of people from all over the country and it all has to do with goats... and the eclipse.Our news partners in Atlanta says the "Goats on The Roof store claims these goats just appeared on the roof in 2007 and they have no idea how they got here.

But as their legend has it ...the goats are actually alien goats that will be picked up by a mothership during the total eclipse.

The owner says he thought it was supposed to happen in the year 3014 but he'll be watching this Monday to see.

