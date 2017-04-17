What 2 Click: April 17, 2017

(Photo: Animal Adventure Park) (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here's your daily checklist, the stories everyone is clicking on this Monday, April 17, 2017.

We're starting with the most popular giraffe on the planet. 'April the Giraffe' welcomed her new calf Saturday morning much to the delight of her eager fans.

April's baby boy stands at a tall 5'9" and weights 129 lbs.

More than 1.2 million people watched the Animal Adventure Park live stream when April welcomed her baby boy. The park's Facebook page even has video of the nameless calf taking his first wobbly steps.

After selling exclusive streaming rights to ToysRUs and offering $5 text alerts to be one of the first to know when April was having her baby, the park is now holding a naming contest at a cost. Animal Adventure Park wants $1 for each official suggestion you submit to them. But that's not stopping people in the Triad for weighing in on what keepers should name April's baby.

Take a look at some of your suggestions.

