What 2 Click: April 19, 2017

One year after Prince's death, new music is being released from the legendary performer.

Rogue Music Alliance is releasing a six-song EP on Friday, the anniversary of Prince's death. It will feature studio recordings he made from 2006 to 2008.

The title track is called "Deliverance" and you can get it now on iTunes and Apple Music.

There's nothing stronger than a parents love for their kids. On Friday, Utah Dad Ben Sowards showed us all the right way. His 6-year-old kindergartner walked herself to the school's office with a coat wrapped around herself to hide that she had an accident. Ben did all he could to make sure his daughter didn't feel ashamed and his actions are getting widespread praise on social media. When he showed up to pick her up he had poured water on his pants to look like he suffered the same fate. His older daughter posted it on Twitter and it went viral.

