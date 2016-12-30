WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

What 2 Click: Astronauts Take Mannequin Challenge To New Heights

What 2 Click

Faith Abubey, WFMY 9:08 AM. EST December 30, 2016

Here is your daily checklist of some stories people are clicking on this morning:

 

The Mannequin Challenge is revived in space! 


Soccer player’s penalty kick lands on the…’moon’  
 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories