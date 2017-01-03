What 2 Click: Early Valentine's Day Displays & #BackToWork

Before Christmas in some stores, Valentine's Day displays were up. Do you think that's too soon?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here is your daily checklist, the stories everyone is clicking on.

Our first trending topic started with a picture we posted on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page. The picture shows a store's Valentine's Day display up even before Christmas was over. Yup, before you could put away your holiday decorations or start your resolutions for 2017, stores were already pushing Valentine's Day. It had many of you wondering if it was too soon to start talking about the next holiday.

Denise Purcell says, "Yes, it takes away from the holidays for me."

David Annette Lee Glenn added, "Way too early.... let us breathe between holidays."

And Peggy Stallings said, "Makes you want to stay away from retail stores. Give us a rest!"





You can see what other people are saying on Facebook or add your own comment on this post on the WFMY News 2 Page.

Copyright 2016 WFMY