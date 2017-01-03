What 2 Click: Early Valentine's Day Displays & #BackToWork

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here is your daily checklist, the stories everyone is clicking on.
Our first trending topic started with a picture we posted on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page. The picture shows a store's Valentine's Day display up even before Christmas was over. Yup, before you could put away your holiday decorations or start your resolutions for 2017, stores were already pushing Valentine's Day. It had many of you wondering if it was too soon to start talking about the next holiday.
Denise Purcell says, "Yes, it takes away from the holidays for me."
David Annette Lee Glenn added, "Way too early.... let us breathe between holidays."
And Peggy Stallings said, "Makes you want to stay away from retail stores. Give us a rest!"
You can see what other people are saying on Facebook or add your own comment on this post on the WFMY News 2 Page.
It's the first day back to work for most people after a nice long holiday break. And as of you head back to the office for the first time in 2017, we found a good deal of people taking a moment to post about it using the #BackToWork. And it's not all good.
Durre says, "After a wonderful relaxing break, time to get back to reality. The routine begins #BackToWork."
Stuart added, "Staring at my computer screen frantically trying to remember what I do for a living. #BackToWork."
Keep the hashtag going and add your comments. And that's a look at the stories trending on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.
For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316
Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs