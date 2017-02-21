What 2 Click for February 21, 2017

WFMYNews2

After spending months in intensive care unit in Georgia...the last of the Miller Quadruplets is finally ready to head home!

Their delivery was special because the quadruplets were conceived naturally – without the use of any fertility drugs – something so rare that the odds are only one in 700,000! Their delivery was a first for that hospital.

The three boys and one girl were delivered at 30-weeks and were around 3 pounds...but now they're pushing 5 pounds and are ready to go. We continue with our preemie theme but this time we're talking hippos!

And in keeping with the baby theme...A baby hippo born six weeks early needed some extra help, so the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden called in some outside experts who know how to deal with premature babies...the staff from Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Baby Fiona was dehydrated and needed to get life-saving fluids via intravenous therapy. But that's a difficult task when such small veins are involved.

The Cincinnati Children's Vascular Access Team brought sensitive ultrasound equipment to the zoo and placed an IV catheter in Fiona and now she is doing fine.

