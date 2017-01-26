What 2 Click: Happy Spouse's Day & Make Super Bowl Monday A National Holiday

Eric and Leslie Chilton -- Spouse's Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No matter if you like the teams playing in the big game, Super Bowl Sunday is a tradition in homes across the nation. The game, the half time show, the commercials, we watch it all.

But the Monday morning after the game is always a drag, right? Well Heinz wants to change that. The company has started an online petition on change.org to make the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday a holiday. Heinz is giving its employees the day off and they want you to have it off too.

The company says if they get 100,000 signatures, they'll send it to Congress.

You can read the full article here. And Heinz makes its case in this online video. Click here to see it.

Married couples, it's a day just for you! It's National Spouse's Day! It's a day dedicated to recognizing spouses across the world and being thankful for fulfillment and security of a long-term relationship. It's also Military Spouse's Day, so we can give our servicemen and women a special shout out for making the hard decisions to leave their families behind in order to protect our country.

You can celebrate spouse's day and thank your wife or husband by sending WFMY News 2 your picture. You can tweet @wfmy, post it on the WFMY Facebook Page or email it to us: news@wfmy.com.

