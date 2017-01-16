What 2 Click: Jan 16 2017

When we think of a standard ATM we conjure up images of those units built in the wall of a building spitting out money to all the cardholders inb need of cash. But what if you're in need of something to eat?

It's the first ever "PIZZA ATM" and it ships this year to college campuses all over the country.

The machine delivers fresh-cooked pizza in about 3 minutes, operates 24-7 and is said to be pretty cheap. It is already in use at Xavier University. http://www.wfmynews2.com/news/weird/pizza-atm-could-be-coming-to-a-college-campus-near-you/386264567

And this one comes from our friends at Twitter.

It seems the creative hashtag Artificial Intelligence Songs is trending and churning out some hilarious tweets.

All you have to do is tweak a song title to put a little tech term or two in it and you're good to go.

