What 2 Click: January 2, 2016

We begin with this little ditty from New Years Eve. Complex.com had some video posts from Ryan Seacrest when he found himself trapped on an elevator under the ball in Times Square with some of his production staff.

They were on the way for a taping on Good Morning America when the elevator shut down. They were trapped for about 40 minutes before crews could get them out. Here's what his first post looked like.

This next one comes from Bleacher Report.com.

Football players often try to plead their case to referees but rarely do we get to hear the conversation.

During The Steelers final game against the Cleveland Browns, microphones picked up safety Mike Mitchell's pleading to the refs and it had me cracking up. Take a listen.

The penalty gave Cleveland a 1st-and-goal at the 2-yard line, but Pittsburgh's defense stood strong and forced a field-goal attempt.

By the way, on the very next drive the Steelers scored a touchdown to win the game, 27-24.

