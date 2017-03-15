What 2 Click: March 15, 2017

Animal cam 2017! April the giraffe was front and center over the past month or so but move over April...here come the Bald Eagles!

Mr. President and The First Lady, a bald eagle pair nesting at the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., hunkered down in the snow and cold to save their two eggs, which are expected to hatch later this month.

Their battle was watched live from around the world thanks to the DC Eagle Cam Project.

The duo huddled next to each other and over the eggs protecting them from the snow and ice that accumulated on them.

A lot of you will fill out brackets this week for March Madness....but I like to call this bracket...March BADNESS!

USA TODAY's The Mothership podcast is pitting 32 villains from movies, TV, comics and books against each other to determine who's the best of the worst.

Everyone from Agent Smith from The Matrix or Hans Gruber from Die Hard. What about the Joker vs. Catwoman? And what would happen if the Wicked Witch of the West went up against Voldemort?

All through March, you can vote online at www.usatoday.com or on USA TODAY Life's Twitter account.

