What 2 Click: March 20, 2017

It's the day warm weather fans have been waiting months for SPRING!
Spring officially arrived at 6:28 this morning. The sun will be directly over the equator, marking the spring or vernal equinox here in the Northern Hemisphere. For the other half of the world in the Southern Hemisphere, it will be the first day of autumn.
It's one of two days out of the year — the other being the autumnal equinox in September — when the Earth' isn't tilted toward or away from the sun. This means an equal amount of daylight and darkness almost everywhere on Earth.
It's also one of only two days each year that almost every spot on Earth — except the poles — experiences a sunrise at due East and a sunset at due West.
