What 2 Click: March 7, 2017

WFMYNews2

Here is your breakfast freebie for this Tuesday. Ihop is celebrating it's 12th annual National Pancake day by giving away free short stacks of three buttermilk pancakes!

The offer is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some locations will have extended hours until 10 p.m

A short stack usually costs $4.79.

Some IHOPS will put that money and more toward a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

People all across the country have been watching the zoo cam for weeks waiting for April The Giraffee to give birth.

One South Carolina mom in Myrtle Beach decided to show her up.

Erin Dietrich, a Myrtle Beach mother of three, says she watches April on the zoo cam every night.

"I have pregnancy insomnia, I can't sleep at night," Dietrich said, "so when I'm up at night I'm just like, 'hmm, let me just check April and see if she's had her baby yet!'"

Seeing his wife's excitement gave her hubby the idea to buy a giraffe mask. Two days and $16 later, the two decided to take the mask and make their own baby cam.

It has gone viral in no time.

Erin says if her baby is a girl, she might be named April.

(© 2017 WFMY)