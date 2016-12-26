What 2 Click: Monday, December 26, 2016

George Michael

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Here's your daily checklist, the stories everyone is clicking on this Monday, December 26, 2016.

The death of music icon George Michael continues to be the most talked about and most searched news item on social media sites. Condolences and tributes are pouring in from all over the world on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #RIPGeorgeMichael.

Buzzfeed published video of the 53-year-old British singer staring in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment well before Corden took over the Late Late Show in 2015. The video is from 2011 and yes, George Michael is Corden's first carpool guest. You can see the video here.

The other most trending hashtag this morning is #NowThatTheHolidaysAreDone.

People are already looking forward to 2017. Search the hashtag to see some of the comments and be sure to watch the video included in this story to see some of our favorites.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

Pictures and Videos: myphotos@wfmy.com

Copyright 2016 WFMY