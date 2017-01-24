"What 2 Click" on January 24th 2017

WFMYNews2

Well, it's no secret that The Atlanta Falcons are on a roll and each week the coach hands out the coveted "game ball" to a player....but not this particular time.



The game ball for the Seattle game wasn't awarded to a player, but to one of the wives.

Offensive lineman Andy Levitre's wife, Katie, went into labor before the Falcons Divisional playoff game. But she didn't go to the hospital. Instead, she went to the Dome to cheer on the Falcons!

The team agreed....she was deserving of an award.

A viral photo that makes you do a double take... Is this man defying the laws of physics?

This photograph of an East Jordan, Michigan man's stroll on the amazingly clear ice of the area's lake is amazing.

Andre Poineau, a 63-year-old, who owns a design-and-build architectural company, said he's seen this super-clear ice several times over the course of a lifetime near the lake but this time he decided to take a picture with him on it!

