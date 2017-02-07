What 2 Click On This Tuesday February 7, 2017

WFMYNews2

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor have welcomed their second child.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the baby girl was born over the weekend which of course was Super Bowl weekend!

No word yet on the baby's name.

Newton's son Chosen, was born on Christmas Eve in 2015.

You may remember back in November Greensboro Senior Firefighter Eric Estep's epic proposal to his fiance.

They called a fake fire drill at Northweat Guilford where his fiance was a teacher and when the school came out he popped the question!

Well, now you can vote to give them a dream wedding.



The couple is one of three finalists in the running to win a 30-thousand dollar wedding of a lifetime.



Eric said, "We are the only Greensboro couple left. It is a $30,000 wedding experience that includes everything, including the honeymoon. This wedding would give us the wedding that we could never afford, but that love of our caliber deserves."



If you want to vote for them just go to http://bellacollinamansion.com/Bella_Collina_Experience.html

