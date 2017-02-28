What 2 Click on Tuesday February 28th 2017

WFMYNews2

Everyone has been keeping a close eye on a giraffe due to give birth soon at a New York zoo.

April the giraffe is under the microscope thanks to a live stream set up by her home at the Animal Adventure Park.



One man has made it even easier for April's fans to track the upcoming birth by creating an "active-delivery" app.



Tom Horton's app Giraffe Watch will send you an email when something worth watching happens in April's pen.

Horton says his fiancée came up with the idea after a friend made a joke that she would pay someone $20 to text her when April's labor started.

And this one comes to us from our partners at USA Today.

So how much did you get when the tooth fairy gave you molar money? 50-cents...a dollar or two?

According to Delta Dental's 13th annual Tooth Fairy survey, cash payouts have soared during the past year to an all-time high average of $4.66, good for a 75-cent increase from 2015.

And it's not just exciting news for the kids — the Tooth Fairy's generosity has historically been a good indicator of the economy. The poll shows the Tooth Fairy's cash payout increase is within a percentage point of the S&P 500's, continuing the survey's pattern of following the index's direction for 12 of the past 13 years.

