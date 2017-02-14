What 2 Click: Valentine's Edition 2017

WFMYNews2

Saving money is always a goal for all of us here at The Good Morning Show and Valentine's Day is no exception.

Here are a few deals!



First, Hooters gives you BOGO wings--when you tear up a pic of your ex. You show up at the restaurant with a photo of your ex. They'll then help you shred it. In return, you'll get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings.



At Qdoba, smooch someone at the register and you get a BOGO entree. In addition to the free entrée offer, Qdoba will also be donating $1 to No Kid Hungry for every kissing photo shared across Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #QdobaForAKiss from February 10 through 15.

And don't forget the candelight dinner at..... Waffle House!

That's right...Waffle House. You must make reservations for this and it's only at the High Point Road location.



And my favorite love story of the day....

An East Tennessee UPS driver has formed an unlikely friendship with a goat.

Pearl the goat from the Gentle Barn Tennessee always greets the UPS man each time he comes to visit, no matter what she's doing at the time.



The folks at the Gentle Barn newspaper say it best.... They say...

"Pearl is in love with the UPS man. When she hears his truck pull in she will drop whatever she is doing to run and see him. She will wait right outside his truck for him and sometimes even get impatient and climb in. He always brings peanut butter treats for her and gives her lots of love while he is here. The UPS man loves Pearl too, and has told us that no matter what kind of day he is having, when he sees Pearl run to greet him everything is better"

