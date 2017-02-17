What 2 Click: Your Daily Checklist February 17, 2017

WFMYNews2

WFMY NEWS 2 -- Here's your Friday, February 17, 2017 edition of What 2 Click; your daily checklist of the stories everyone is clicking on today.

You normally hear about guard dogs, maybe attack cats, but what about a crime-stopping squirrel to keep your home safe. Meet Joey the squirrel from Meridian, Idaho. The police department says he stopped a burglary attempt this week. A teenager broke into Joey's owners home and that's when Joey attacked.

The teenager reported having marks on his arm but no bites. When the word got out about Joey, his owner started thinking about getting a sign that says "Beware of Squirrel."

And our news partners at For The Win/ USA Today did a story that will absolutely melt your heart.

The girlfriend drained a half-court shot and right afterwards, her boyfriend pops out of the Dunkin' Donuts mascot costume and proposes. By the reaction says everything. She said yes!

