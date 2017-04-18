What 2 Click: Your Tax Day Deals Edition

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you need a little push to finish your taxes on time, we have you covered. Here is a list of tax day freebies and other deals to help you power through to the deadline.
These are just a few of the retailers and restaurants offering perks and special discounts to taxpayers.
• Staples, and Office Max/Office Depot offer free in-store shredding
• Planet Fitness offers consumers a free Hydromassage (along with a membership sales pitch;)
Restaurants:
• Schlotzky's give you a free sandwich with purchase of a drink Smoothie actually offer CPA's a free frostie
• Great American Cookies gives away one cookie per customer
• World of Beer give consumers a free beer regardless of whether they owe or get a refund
• Hard Rock Cafe does a "sing for your supper" event on tax day
• Sonic and Outback Steakhouse have annual freebie offers, as well
