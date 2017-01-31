What Your Eyes Reveal During A Job Interview

Positive businessman (Photo: Thinkstock, © Rido)

If you’re like most people you try to read someone by looking into their eyes. You gage the truth by their eye contact or lack of eye contact. But what do eyes really reveal?

The other day, I was talking with someone I had just met. And they asked me a question. And when my eyes darted away this person said, “tell me the truth.” Whoa – their immediate assumption that I’d lie surprised me. More surprising, is that I just met this person. We didn’t know each other.

So imagine being in a job interview and you look away when the potential employer asks you a question. Makes you wonder what they might be thinking.

Why would you look away when being asked a question?

For me, I was thinking about I wanted to say. I needed a minute.

Other reasons – You’re deciding if you want to answer the question.

How much you want to share.

Is that person is being nosy

Visualize something

The question makes you uncomfortable

Or, their eye contact is too strong, too much, too direct

My point is there are many reasons you look away. And yes, lying could be one of them. But the research doesn’t support a relationship between eye movement and lying. So don’t count on shifty/ darting eyes as your Pinocchio becon for lying.

So, what should you do when your eyes dart away from the person asking you the question? Tell them you’d a minute to think.

And you at home who automatically think that a look away means someone is lying. That’s not necessarily the case. You can sabotage a healthy relationship by making assumptions.

Share your thoughts with me on Twitter at @blancacobb. Remember to use the hash tag #BlancaOn2. Or, you can find me on my facebook page.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App and the WFMY News 2 Weather App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Weather Page

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

The Good Morning Show

(© 2017 WFMY)