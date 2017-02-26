What Is Kaleideum?

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Children's Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks are now Kaleideum! The two merged in early February and the new name combines a kaleidoscope with a museum. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner checked out the downtown location to see what was new and what was coming to the museums.

With two campuses they're able to reach twice the number of people and host twice the programs. In March Kaleideum Downtown is having Brain Power Day with Wake Forest University and lets kids touch a real human brain! That's on March 11 from 10:00-1:00.

Then on March 15'th Angel Bear Yoga is hosting a class that will transport you and your kids to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. You'll even be able to meet a furry friend at the end of class.

At Kaleideum North Girl and Boy Scout overnight trips, Sci-Fi Sunday and Engineering Day are all on the calendar.

Where the Children's Museum focused on literature and arts and SciWorks was a science-centered museum the merger will bring all disciplines together. In 2020 a new location will put them under one roof in Downtown Winston-Salem.

To learn more about Kaleideum and to schedule a visit check out their website!

