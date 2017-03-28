What You Need To Know About Pranks

Sleeping man with drawn moustache (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Ulrik Tofte)

Behind The Pranks

April’s fool’s day is around the corner. And many people plan pranks to get a laugh. And not all people find pranks amusing.

Anthropologists believe that pranks serve as way to bring someone in to the group. Also, you might prank someone to surprise them. Or, perhaps see if you can get away with pulling the stunt. Or, get a laugh.

Laughing has many benefits. It feels good. Laughing relieves tension, stress and relaxes muscles as well as releases feel good hormones.

Pranks can have an impact on relationships. They can bring you closer if it's a good hearted prank. Or, drive a wedge in your relationships if it's mean spirited. Meaning that you prank at someone's expense where they feel embarrassed or humiliated.

Ways To Handle Pranksters

April’s Fools Day is full of pranks. You know the old saran wrap on the toilet seat or Vaseline on door knobs. But, what if you don't find pranks amusing?

If you're second guessing your prank idea then it's better not to go through with it. Stay away from pranks that can cause panic such as death pranks, pregnancy pranks, car accident pranks.

Some people may pull a mean-spirited prank as a passive aggressive way to get back at you for a perceived wrong. They can pass it off as a joke if you don't like it.

If possible, try to not react to pranks you don't like. Ignore the prankster whenever possible. Remember when you respond negatively then it's fueling the prankster. If you choose to the tell prankster that you didn't appreciate the prank then briefly say your peace.

