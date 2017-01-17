What's New In High Tech Appliances

WFMYNews2

Appliance technology has continued to evolve in a huge way. From refrigerators to washing machines, they use far less energy and have overall lower operating costs. This morning Tom Garcia is at Cann's Home Plus in Greensboro looking at some of the latest in appliance technology.

Tom says "Top loading washing machines are the newest style but they continue to get even better. Many machines have increased capacity and reduced wash time. A typical wash cycle used to be about 50 minutes. Now, it is only about 30. The machines use less water and spin at a much higher rate of speed thereby requiring less drying time as well. In addition, the top loading machines have become as efficient as the front loading ones. Now, it is really just a matter of preference in regards to which type of machine you may want to choose".

One of the most innovative changes in ranges is one which can be a single or double oven. It is perfect for someone that needs a double oven but only has the room for a single. The door of the unit is designed to open only the top half or the whole thing. Thereby making the over totally flexible. Ranges don't really use any less energy than they used to but with this kind of flexibility, they can decrease cooking time.

Refrigerators continue to get more and more efficient. The units of today use only about 40 percent of the energy of older units. In addition, they have tremendous flexibility. This unit basically has 4 different doors so you only have to open a part of the refrigerator to get something out. In addition, the bottom half can be either more refrigerator space or a freezer. Probably one of the most innovative concepts is the front panel. It integrates with the internet to provide a total family center for calendar, recipes, music and even drawings.

