What's Old Is New Again In Downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A visit to downtown Winston-Salem isn't what it once was. Old, abandoned buildings are now craft-beer breweries, tobacco warehouses are loft apartments, medical school classrooms and restaurants and rundown church buildings are now home to multiple businesses.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner visited the district to see what's new.

The morning began at Wise Man Brewing. The craft-beer brewery opened in late January in the old Angelo Bros. Wholesale building built in 1929. For years the building was vacant until Wise Man came along. After 16 months of renovations the brewery opened. A lot of the old wood and windows were re-purposed into tables, display boards and fixtures. To learn more check out their website.





Next, Sweet Aromaz, the only hybrid store that crosses a coffee shop with a florist. Sweet Aromaz serves local coffee, tea and pastries as well as beautifully wrapped bouquets. The shop doesn't just serve an average cup of joe, but specialty drinks like blueberry hibiscus tea lattes that taste just like a blueberry muffin. Husband and wife team, Jaime and Jessi Perez opened the shop in early January. Since then it's become a staple in the Arts District of downtown. To learn more check our their website.

Innovation Quarter is a live, work, play, learn complex in the heart of downtown. Owned by Wake Forest University, Innovation Quarter has everything from loft apartments, medical school classrooms, restaurants and fitness studios. The 1.6 acre green space, Bailey Park, will host several events in the upcoming weeks from yoga to movie night. To learn more check out their website.





