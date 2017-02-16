What's Up In Uptown Lexington?

LEXINGTON, NC -- If you haven't been to Uptown Lexington recently it might look a little different on your next visit. The City of Lexington has focused on renovating and redeveloping it's uptown area to welcome new business and attract visitors.

Historic and once vacant buildings are getting a facelift and new tenants. The City Kitchen on Main Street is inside an old hotel. The owners of The Nature Cottage, a store that sells essential oils and bath products, just renovated a building uptown for their shop. Ninety-four percent of the storefronts in uptown have tenants according to City Manager Alan Carson. Now, he says, it's time to fill up the second and third floors of these buildings.

Uptown starting growing up in the early 1990's, Carson said. Burying power lines and cables beneath the streets and offering incentives to business owners to update and maintain Main Street's buildings are just part of the process. Carson said it's about making the city, especially uptown, a place that appeals to new business and attracts people to the city.

"We really want the uptown to sparkle," Carson said.

The new amphitheater on the edge of Lexington's Uptown is set to open on April 7th. City leaders hope the new space brings more art and recreational activities to the district.

Mayor Newell Clark said he wants the city government to help businesses thrive. Part of that, he says, is the remodeling and new construction of uptown. Clark says developers are looking at the Depot District of uptown as a live, work, play area with apartments, businesses and new restaurants.

"We love our barbecue here in Lexington, but we like our options," Clark said. "We want to come out here and explore and to know that Lexington is growing and thriving."

The City Kitchen, a new eatery that brings French comfort food, is opening February 17. The chef, Jerome Nicolazo, is from France but operates a food truck out of Winston-Salem. He and his wife are opening The City Kitchen as a "pop up" restaurant that serves dinner Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday brunch. The City Kitchen will feature guests chefs from other food trucks starting in March.

"Lexington chose us," Nicolazo said.

He says a city leader reached out and asked him to check out the building. When he walked in, he said, he felt at home.

"It was love at first sight," he said.

To learn more about Uptown Lexington and the new attractions check out their website.

