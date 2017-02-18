Whats's 'Growing' On At The Triad Home And Garden Show

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The Triad Home And Garden show is back in Winston-Salem for the 29th year. If you're planning a spring project around the house or in your garden now's your chance to see what's on trend, be inspired and even get advice from the pros.

Each year more than 100 vendors gather at the show to display the latest in home and garden furniture, tools, accessories, products and more. It's the longest running and largest consumer show in the area and offers visitors the chance to meet with industry professionals and learn about the best products and services. The show also offers workshops where you can learn various skills for work in the home or garden.

A portion of the show's proceeds benefit Habitat For Humanity of Forsyth County. For 27 years the Home and Garden Show has helped Habitat provide safe, comfortable and affordable homes.

The show also features work from students in the Forsyth Tech Community College Carpentry Program and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Career Center Carpentry Class and Kennedy High School masonry program. This year students built signs and furniture out of wooden palettes and sold them to raise money for their programs. The Home Builders Association of Winston-Salem wants young people to know that a career in construction can be profitable and enjoyable.

The show is at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in the Education Building until Sunday. Tickets are $8. They're giving away prizes every day. The Home and Garden Show is open until 6 PM on Saturday and from 12 - 4 on Sunday.

