When Rumors Follow You To Your Next Job

Ways To Deal With Rumors At Your New Job

Rumors have a way to follow you from job to job. As frustrating that it is, there are ways you stay above the fray.

Keep in mind that even though you can't control what people say or how they act, you can control your responses and thoughts. And as hard as it might be, ignore what you can. Find ways to cope with ugliness. Lean on people who support you, like you, see the best in you.

To shake the rumor stigma, take the situation in stride. Consider the source, that is who's spreading the rumors. As many times, someone has to pull you down so they can feel better about themselves. Stay focused on your work as that's what you're there for. And remember that what someone says or thinks about you is none of your business.

Be sure to give yourself a lot of love as what you think of yourself carries more weight then the noise. Show you business etiquette to everyone. Your lack of reactivity, your restraint and your professionalism will speak for you.







Body Language Tips To Overcome Bad Rumors At Work

Earlier on the show, we talked about adjusting to a new work environment after leaving a bad job. Sometimes, the social problems you had at a previous job can follow you to your new job.

Dealing with rumors can be difficult. Here are a few quick fixes for body language mistakes that you might use when handling difficult people.

1) Many times when you’re embarrassed or ashamed, you tend to avoid looking people in the eyes. Not what you want to do to convey that you can handle the rumors. Instead give direct eye contact because it sends a message of assertiveness.

2) You gotta show assertiveness even when you think no one's watching. The way you walk sends a message of who you are. So use long strides, straight posture and put your shoulders back. Walk with a purpose.

3) When someone is asking you about what they've heard about you, this is the time to stand tall (both figuratively and literally). When you're nervous or uncomfortable, you tend to shrink in size. This might look like: rounded shoulders, arms to your side, or arms crossed. Or, you self-soothe. Instead of showing uncertainty, show that you can handle whatever they have to say by keeping your arms/hands by your side, pop an elbow, take up space, keep your feet hip distance apart.

