Tips To Pick A Spring Break Vacation That Everyone Will Like

Spring is officially here and along with warmer weather comes spring break for kids everywhere. Many kids want to travel during their school break. And for some families that’s an option whereas for others it isn’t. So how do you have that conversation with your kids?

If you can't get the time off from work to vacation for a week then tell your kids the truth. Also, tell them what you can do like an one night or weekend get away or a day trip.

If money is the issue then your immediate reaction might be to say,“We can’t afford it.” Yes, it’s a truthful answer and it might be too stressful for yourself and your kids to think about money. My advice is to think about other destinations that’s in your budget and what you can afford before talking to your kids. List option A, B, C and talk about it as a family.

If your kids can't decide a mutual destination that appeals to everyone then you can curb the problem by finding out what they like about their favorite destination. See if you can find a location that meets the majority of everyone's must haves. Or, write the options on a slips of paper and pull one out of a hat. If all else fails then you, as the parent, make the executive decision of where you're going.

Ways To Help Your Kids Cope When Left Out Of Spring Break

Spring is officially here and along with warmer weather come spring break. Many kids want to travel during their school break. And that may not be many college kids are heading to spring break. And as much as you want to your kid to be included on the trips, the reality is that someone might be left out of the plans.

Realize that teen friendships are important because your teen gets a sense of belonging and acceptance.When your teens is excluded then their sense of belonging can shatter and be painful.

If your teen is excluded then be empathetic; listen to your teens feelings. Provide comfort. Help them process what happened.

To savage spring break, you can make alternate plans. Maybe you and your teen can go a get away or have a family trip. Or, encourage your teen to make plans with other friends from school, sports, clubs, church, work, volunteer groups.

