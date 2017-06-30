Why You Should Forgive

Start The New Year Healthier By Forgiving (Photo: Thinkstock)

At some point in your life, someone will hurt or betray you. It's inevitable. And that hurt may test your will to forgive that person. A common reason that you may not forgive is that the emotional pain is too strong to let go. It’s when the pain loosens its hold on you that you’ll tend to forgive. The negative emotion keeps the pain alive.

A misconception about forgiveness is that forgiveness means that you condone the behavior. And you’re not. This isn’t what forgiveness is about. Forgiveness isn’t about the behavior is ok. Forgiveness is about restoring peace within yourself.

So is forgiveness about you or the person who hurt you? Forgiveness can be about you. To live more freely and happily. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are several health benefits of forgiveness – fewer symptoms of depression, less physical and emotional stress, lower anxiety, lower blood pressure.

