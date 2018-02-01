Winston-Salem Goes Red Breakfast Kicks-Off National Wear Red Day

Photo: American Heart Association

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Millions of people across the nation will wear red in support of women's heart health.

Go Red For Women is a national campaign geared towards raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives.

Reports show heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year.

That's more than all cancers combined.

80 percent of cardiac and stroke events, however, may be prevented with education and action.

If you're a woman, The American Heart Association says, you should know your Total Cholesterol, HDL (good) Cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Body Mass Index (BMI).

Knowing these numbers can help women and their healthcare provider determine their risk for developing cardiovascular diseases.

Cities and towns across the nation will go red to encourage women to know their numbers and prevent heart disease.

The city of Winston-Salem will officially kick off National Wear Red Day at the 10th annual Winston-Salem Goes Red Breakfast.

During the event, Novant Health will highlight the top 10 cardiovascular and neurological advancements in the last decade.

Mayor Allen Joines will also deliver a National Wear Red Day proclamation.

In addition, four local women, comprised of two heart disease survivors, a stroke survivor and a lifestyle change champion, will be named the 2018 Forsyth County Go Red Women.

These women will share their personal stories throughout the year to help other women in Forsyth County prevent and fight heart disease and stroke.

The breakfast celebration will be held on Friday at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

