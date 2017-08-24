Winston-Salem Open Is A Grand Slam!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Once again the Triad's professional tennis tournament is back for the seventh year and serving up great matches, hometown favorites and fun for all. The Winston-Salem Open is part of the US Open Series and ATP World Tour. Competitors come from around the world and the winner takes home more than $700,000 dollars in prize money.
The tournament runs through Saturday and tickets are still available, some only costing $5! You can learn more on their website.
While the pros compete on the court, there's plenty of action off of it as well. With the Champion merchandise tent selling home-grown apparel to doctors with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center making sure the players stay in tip-top shape.
WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner checked out what the tournament was serving up. Check out what she found in the videos below.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs