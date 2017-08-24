Winston-Salem Open Is A Grand Slam!

August 24, 2013; 2013 Winston-Salem Open A wide angle view of the stadium on Day 7 of the 2013 Winston-Salem Open. (Photo: Fred Mullane/camerawork usa, ©Fred Mullane/camerawork usa)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- Once again the Triad's professional tennis tournament is back for the seventh year and serving up great matches, hometown favorites and fun for all. The Winston-Salem Open is part of the US Open Series and ATP World Tour. Competitors come from around the world and the winner takes home more than $700,000 dollars in prize money.

The tournament runs through Saturday and tickets are still available, some only costing $5! You can learn more on their website.

While the pros compete on the court, there's plenty of action off of it as well. With the Champion merchandise tent selling home-grown apparel to doctors with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center making sure the players stay in tip-top shape.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner checked out what the tournament was serving up. Check out what she found in the videos below.





