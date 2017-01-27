Winston-Salem Symphony Hosts Concert For Kids

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Looking for something fun to do indoors this weekend? The Winston-Salem Symphony is hosting a concert for the kids!

The Winston-Salem Symphony, Robert Moody, Music Director, will present a Discovery Concerts for Kids concert entitled Symphonic Sports Showdown! Under the baton of Maestra Jessica Morel, the Winston-Salem Symphony’s Assistant Conductor, the concert will take place Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium, located on 301 N. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Pre-concert activities will begin at 2 p.m.

The Symphony will celebrate sports and team camaraderie through a rousing concert of exciting music. Attendees will bask in the stirring sounds of sporting glory. The music includes Summon the Heroes written for the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta by John Williams; “Mother Ginger” from The Nutcracker by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky; Casey at the Bat by Randol Alan Bass; School Fight Songs arranged by Irv Wagner; Theme from Rocky by William Conti; and the NBC Olympic Theme by Leo Arnaud.

Two Discovery Concerts remain in the 2016–2017 season. Mini subscriptions to both

concerts are available, which are $24 for adults ($12 savings) and $10 for children ($4 savings) for tickets to both shows. Single tickets for Discovery concerts are $7 for children, ages three to 12 (age two and under, free) and $18 for adults. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336.464.0145 or online at WSsymphony.org.

The doors will open at 2 p.m. on January 29, an hour before performance time, for a variety of child-friendly pre-concert events. Guests will have the opportunity to take part in Band and Cheer Camp, learning how to step in time and cheer on their favorite teams with members of the R. J. Reynolds marching band and cheerleading squad. They also will have the opportunity to get up and move with activities from Brenner Fit and the YMCA of NW North Carolina.

In addition, there will be the chance to create a special sports team craft with Reynolda House and meet local mascots such as the Wake Forest Demon Deacon, Amon the Winston-Salem State University Ram, and Bolt from the Winston-Salem Dash. They also will be able to hold, play, and learn about instruments at an instrument petting zoo. Pre-concert activities are included in the price of the concert ticket.

Discovery Concert for Kids pre-concert activities partners include the R. J. Reynolds High School Marching Band and Cheerleading Squad, Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Wake Forest Baptist Health Brenner Children’s Hospital, the Winston-Salem Dash, Winston-Salem State University, and the YMCA of NW North Carolina.

